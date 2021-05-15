Brokers Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

