Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

