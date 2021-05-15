Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $94.45

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
NYSE TFII traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $89.42. 123,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.16.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
