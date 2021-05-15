Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $94.45

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $89.42. 123,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

