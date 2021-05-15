Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$38.14

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

