Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $39.18

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 1,801,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,697. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $58,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $47,975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $34,980,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

