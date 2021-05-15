Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target at $98.29

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.59.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $3.77 on Monday, reaching $83.25. 1,349,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

