Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 55.57

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Hammerson stock traded up GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 35.95 ($0.47). 8,611,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,102,895. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.81. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

