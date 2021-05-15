Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$87.31

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,572. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.57 and a 52-week high of C$81.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

