Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $108.73

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

