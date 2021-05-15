Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $11,908,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

