Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.45.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.