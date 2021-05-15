Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price at $50.74

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 14,789,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

