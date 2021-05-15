Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 136,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,181. The stock has a market cap of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

