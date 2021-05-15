Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

