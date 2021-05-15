Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Switch posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Switch by 17.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Switch by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 3,043,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,563. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

