Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 373.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $22.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $21.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $160.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

