Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

NLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

