Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $68.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.76 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $50.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $285.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $312.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $342.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $344.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 21,888,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,911,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.