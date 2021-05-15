Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $17.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.63 billion and the highest is $18.22 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $68.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

