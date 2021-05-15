Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 638.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR opened at $234.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.53. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $154.51 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.07 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

