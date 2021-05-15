Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Global Payments by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

