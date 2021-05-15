Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Global Payments by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.