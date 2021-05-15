BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 799 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

