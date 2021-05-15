BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.