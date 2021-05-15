BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

