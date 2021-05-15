Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%.

BLIN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

