Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.