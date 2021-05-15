Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.02.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

