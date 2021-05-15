Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 465,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.