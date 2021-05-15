Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -213.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $4,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

