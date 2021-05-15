BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.43. 1,249,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,197. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

