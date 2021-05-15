BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

