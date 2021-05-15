BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises about 1.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

