Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209,393.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $209,393.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $35.88 or 0.00074342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

