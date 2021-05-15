BMO Capital Markets Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 109.43. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

