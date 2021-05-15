BMO Capital Markets Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

