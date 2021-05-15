BMO Capital Markets Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.60. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.15 and a 52 week high of C$21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

