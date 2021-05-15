BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.40

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

