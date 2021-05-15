BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.48. Aritzia has a one year low of C$14.73 and a one year high of C$33.39.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

