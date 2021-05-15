Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 95 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.52 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average of $730.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

