Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $128,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

