Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 2,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

