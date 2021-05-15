Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BCOR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 217,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

