BLink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,877.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $34,877.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060936 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

