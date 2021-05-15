BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $163,039.80 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BL opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 0.95.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
