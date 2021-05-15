BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $163,039.80 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BL opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

