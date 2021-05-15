BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.90. 8,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,979,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
