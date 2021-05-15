BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.90. 8,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,979,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.