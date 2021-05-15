BIZZCOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,935.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $12,935.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

