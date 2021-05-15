BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $30,345.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00586531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00207195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00273060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,401,434,362 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

