Bitcloud Trading Down 13% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $910,773.63 and $579.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.02 or 1.00324534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $742.20 or 0.01519950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00725119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00395448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00233286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,536,165 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

