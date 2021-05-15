Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

BIR stock opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

