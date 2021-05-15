Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $5.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s current price.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

BIREF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

