Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

